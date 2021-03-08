James "Jim" Richardson

January 29, 1941 - March 3, 2021
Janesville, WI - James "Jim" Lee Richardson, age 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at home. He was born in Janesville on January 29, 1941; the son of LeRoy and Evelyn (Maynard) Richardson. He married his loving wife, Kathleen (Rinehart) Richardson at Cargill United Methodist Church on August 25, 1962. Jim was a Journeyman Lineman by trade and owned and operated the Jim Richardson Marina on the Rock River. He served as past Grand Master of the Masonic Lodge #55. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Jim is survived by his wife, Kathy; 3 children: Wendy (Michael Nehls) Madden, Cindy (fiancé Dan Neinhuis) Ruiz, and Sandy Richardson; 5 grandchildren: Andrew, Austin, Kaden, Chloe, and Kollin; 3 Siblings: Nancy Richardson-Farrell, Randy Richardson, and Rita Mahoney; many lovely nieces and nephews; and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son in-law, William Madden; and brother, Gerald Richardson
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com