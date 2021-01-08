James Jim Reed

May 17, 1953 - December 30, 2020
Argyle, WI - Jim L. Reed, age 67, of Argyle, passed away suddenly, on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the William S. Middleton Veteran's Memorial Hospital in Madison, from complications of his long battle with Crohn's Disease. Jim was born in Dodgeville on May 17, 1953; the son of Walton "Glenn" and Mabel (Gilbertson) Reed. After graduating from high school in Argyle, Jim honorably served our country in the United States Navy. After moving to Janesville, he married Colleen (Kelly) Reed in 1980; and they were blessed with two children: Jessica and Danielle. He worked at Wayne Feeds of Janesville until it closed. Jim loved his family and friends dearly, and enjoyed coin collecting and playing a game of Euchre now and then. He will be remembered fondly for his kind and intelligent nature, and the memories he made. Jim will be missed greatly.
Jim is survived by his daughters: Jessica (Jake Graves) Reed and Danielle (fiancé Al Mengel) Reed; granddaughter, Scarlett Graves; brother, Wally Reed; sister, Alice (Benny) Stamm; niece and nephews: Scott (Stacey) Stamm, Alex (Kim) Reed, and Mary Jo (Ryan) Marsh; and many great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Gladys.
A memorial service will be held on a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting his family.