James "Jim" Prochniak

February 26, 1936 - December 20, 2018
Beloit, WI/formerly Mukwonago, WI -- James A. Prochniak was reunited with the love of his life, Barb, on December 20, 2018, peacefully passing at Lakeland Healthcare Center. Jim was born in Milwaukee, but called Mukwonago home. After his wife, Barb, passed away, he moved to Beloit to be near his children. He spent 8 years in the Air Force Reserves. Jim was a police officer for ten years, before opening his own business. He was an exceptional bowler all his life. He was a lifelong Green Bay Packers and Brewers fan, and a longtime member of the Lions Club.
Jim is survived by daughter, Stephanie (Rocky) Luebke; son, Kevin (Lori) Prochniak; daughter, Tammy (Randy) Drefahl; daughter, Gina (Jim) Taylor; grandchildren: Shannon Guenther, Wayne Luebke, Andrea Eibs, Amanda and Adam Prochniak, Ryan, Michael and Matthew Drefahl, Brianna and Brooke Taylor, Gavin Prochniak; four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and brother, Eugene (Carol) Prochniak. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara; mother, Leocadia; father, John; and son, Brian.
Family and friends will gather next weekend to celebrate dad's life.
The family would like to thank the staff at Ridgestone Assisted Living for being more than just caretakers, but even more so his friend. And the staff at Lakeland Healthcare Center for their exceptional caring at the end of his life.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse