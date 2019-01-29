James "Jim" Mahoney

May 1, 1937 - January 26, 2019

Lake Geneva, WI -- James "Jim" E. Mahoney, 81, of Geneva National in Lake Geneva, WI, died Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Oak Park Place in Burlington, WI surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 1, 1937 in Dodgeville, WI, son of the late James F. and Ann L. (Welch) Mahoney. He served in the U.S. Army from January 22, 1959 until January 27, 1963. On July 25, 1964, he was united in marriage to Hedy K. Zimmerman in Blanchardville, WI. Jim was founder of Heidi's Cheese Products in 1976 based in Libertyville, IL, which he owned /operated for over 30 years, retiring in 2006. Jim was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn, WI and Knights of Columbus council # 3464. He was an avid golfer, belonging to Geneva National Golf Club, enjoyed taking daily walks, and had a keen interest in stocks, bonds, and investments, being very involved with the local Vector Vest Club.

Jim was a devoted and loving husband and father who will be deeply missed by his family, who include his wife of 54 years, Hedy; two children, Timothy Mahoney of Evanston, IL and Heidi Mahoney of Los Angeles, CA; two sisters, Maureen (Stan) Shields of Palos Park, IL and Ann (Jack) Potter of Dodgeville, WI; brother, Bernie (Roberta) Rhinerson of San Diego, CA; and by a host of other relatives and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Mahoney.

Memorial Mass with military honors will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, February 1, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 107 W. Walworth Street, Elkhorn, WI with Father Oriol Regales officiating. Visitation will be at the church Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Funeral arrangements were completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse