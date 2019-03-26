July 15, 1952 - March 22, 2019

Janesville, WI -- James "Jim" Knull, age 66, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, March 22, 2019. He was born in Beloit, on July 15, 1952, the son of Lorraine (Killian) Schiel and Arno Knull. He married Christine (Siedsma) Knull on February 24, 1990, in Janesville. Jim graduated from Norris High School, Mukwonago, in 1970. After Jim graduated, he married Carol (Carlson) Devlin, and accepted the role of father to Bryce and Erik Devlin. The marriage ended, but the role of father never did. In 1989, Jim became a new creation by accepting Jesus Christ as his savior. He married Christine and because of his great love for her, they adopted and raised two sons, Daniel and Ryan Knull. Jim worked many jobs over the years to support his family, and with a great interest and talent in construction he started his own company, JAK Builders in 1994. While he owned JAK Builders, he was the recipient of numerous awards for custom built parade homes. He continued this until 2008 when he closed his business. He then worked for Benson Stone, Rockford, IL until his retirement in 2015. Jim was always an avid reader and enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and fulfilling his role as "armchair" coach and referee for the Green Bay Packers from the comfort of his recliner. Since his retirement, he has spent much of his time "chewing the fat" with his friends at Bass Creek Cafe and Grill, Afton, WI and Applebee's. He recently took up bike riding and spent many hours on the bike trails in Janesville. At the time of his death, he was designing signage for the trails. He volunteered for the Warrens Cranberry Festival every year, and designed and built the people movers used there. He was a very active member of Bethel Baptist Church, where he was involved in projects related to the care of the building. He also designed and built the crosses that grace the front of the sanctuary.

Jim is survived by his wife, Christine; his sons, Bryce Devlin of Sebring, FL, Erik (Susan) Devlin of York, SC, Daniel Knull of Milton, WI and Ryan Knull, of Janesville; a sister, Mickey (Ed) Rezin of Warrens, WI; a brother, Robert Knull of LaCrosse, WI; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be at noon on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, 3300 Mt. Zion Ave., Janesville with visitation at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions can be made to Warrens Cranberry Festival and Rock Trail Coalition. All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville is assisting the family. www.866allfaiths.com