April 4, 1957 - February 5, 2019

Janesville, WI -- James (Jim) R. Joiner, age 61, of Janesville WI, passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 5, 2019. Jim was born on April 4, 1957 to Richard L. and Frances Kaye (Couillard) Joiner in Janesville. He graduated from Parker High School in 1975. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, and went on to obtain a Bachelor's Degree from UW Madison. Jim moved to Kansas City, where he lived and worked for 20 years. He then returned to his hometown, and most recently worked part-time for the Splash Car Wash in Janesville. Jim enjoyed spending time with his dog and best friend, Lola, watching football games and shooting sports.

Jim is survived by his mother, Frances Kaye of Hixton, WI; his brother Rick (Margie) of Milton; nieces: Kristin, Amy and Molly; many aunts; uncles; and cousins. Jim is preceded in death by his father, Richard.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting family with arrangements.

