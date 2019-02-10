April 4, 1957 - February 5, 2019

Janesville, WI -- James (Jim) R. Joiner, age 61, of Janesville WI, passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 5, 2019. Jim was born on April 4, 1957 to Richard L. and Frances Kaye (Couillard) Joiner in Janesville. He graduated from Parker High School in 1975. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, and went on to obtain a Bachelor's Degree from UW Madison. Jim moved to Kansas City, where he lived and worked for 20 years. He then returned to his hometown, and most recently worked part-time for the Splash Car Wash in Janesville. Jim enjoyed spending time with his dog and best friend, Lola, watching football games and shooting sports.

Jim is survived by his mother, Frances Kaye of Hixton, WI; his brother Rick (Margie) of Milton; nieces: Kristin, Amy and Molly; many aunts; uncles; and cousins. Jim is preceded in death by his father, Richard.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting family with arrangements.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse