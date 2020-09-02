James "Jim" Hessenauer

April 19, 1938 - August 28, 2020
Janesville, WI -- James "Jim" E. Hessenauer, age 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020, at St. Croix Hospice in Delavan. Jim was born on April 19, 1938, the son of Edwin and Alice (O'Gara) Hessenauer. He attended St. Patrick's and Wilson Schools, and was a member of the Janesville High School Class of 1957. Jim served in the U.S. Air Force starting in March 1957, and was honorably discharged in March of 1963. He married Ann Buggs on September 30, 1961 in St. Patrick Catholic Church, and they were blessed with four children: Andrea, Amy, Patrick, and Jimmy, as well as four grandchildren: Jessica, Eric, Ryan, and Luke. Jim enjoyed his career as a Motor Coach Bus Driver for Van Galder Bus Company for over 30 years. He was involved with the Janesville Youth Hockey Club, both as a coach and referee, and loved being part of the Janesville Hockey Family. He also loved to garden and spend time fishing at the family cottage in Vilas County.
Jim is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ann Hessenauer; children: Andrea (Adam) Chaffee, Amy (Jeff Arndt) Hessenauer, and Jimmy (Becky) Hessenauer; grandchildren: Jessica, Eric, Ryan and Luke; sister-in-law, Debra (Jose) Bernal; cousin, Katy (Dave) Pierson; and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Laura Hessenauer.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church with burial at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
A special thank you to Jim's cousin, Katy, for her help over the past several years and to the staff of St. Croix Hospice for taking such excellent care of Jim the past three months.