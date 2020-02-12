James "Jim" Hanson

March 17, 1940 - February 8, 2020

Stoughton, WI -- James Thomas "Jim" Hanson, age 79, of Stoughton, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. He was born on March 17, 1940, in Madison, the son of Thomas Leonard and Charlotte (Skolas) Hanson. Jim graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1958, and attended Luther College in Iowa. He married Margaret McFarland on June 6, 1959. Margaret passed away on October 9, 1997. On July 11, 2000, Jim married Linda Pratt Abb. Jim worked for 43 years at Uniroyal Engineered Products in Stoughton, retiring in 2002. He was a huge sports fan, and was loyal to the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and the Milwaukee Brewers. Jim bowled for many years in the Yahara Bowling League at Viking Lanes in Stoughton, and participated in a dart ball league. He was also a life-long golfer, and belonged to the Edgerton Towne Country Club and Evansville Golf Course. In 2016, Jim was thrilled when he made his first hole-in-one on the 17th hole in Edgerton! He loved traditional country music and was an astute card player. Best of all, Jim enjoyed gatherings of family and friends.

Jim is survived by his wife, Linda; children: Lori Moses and her children, Faun Moses (Tim) Lee and Shaun (Jamie Kallan) Moses, Diana Lauretic and her daughter, Amber Knipfer and James Michael Hanson and his children, Elizabeth, Grayson and Holly; step-children: David (Jennifer) Abb and their children, Nathan Abb and Nicole (Steven) Hawkins, Jeffrey (Cindy) Abb and their children, Brittany (Kevin) Welch, Brandon (Emily) Fryda, Haley (Nick) Abb and Brady Abb; grandchildren: Tim and Micah Lee, Aidan Woehler, Ashlyn Coon, Lily Abb and Ethan and Charlie Welch; siblings: Larry (Annette) Hanson, Philip Hanson and Barbara (Jeff) Arneson. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rod Hanson; and his first wife, Margaret.

A funeral service will be held at WEST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1911 Koshkonong Rd., Stoughton, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

