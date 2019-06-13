January 5, 1968 - June 7, 2019

Janesville, WI -- James (Jim) Paul Greving of Janesville, WI, died unexpectedly at his home, on June 7, 2019. He was born to Joseph and Rita (Beaver) Greving in Ashland, OH, on January 5, 1968. Jim attended the Ashland County West Holmes Joint Vocational School, where he studied Agricultural Mechanics.

He leaves behind three children: Justin (Monica Rhodas), Joel (Jada Pagani), Jennifer; and three grandchildren, all of Janesville; six brothers: Joseph of Edgerton, Daniel (Roni) of Milton, David (Toni) of Pekin, IL, Andrew of Ackley, IA, Matthew of Coschocton, Ohio and Mark of Springfield, IL; three sisters: Paula Secrist of Mansfield, OH, Jane Greving (Larry Vickers) of Coschocton, OH and Ellen (Russell) Eyring of Apple Creek, OH; numerous nieces; nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews; also special friend, Bonnie Head. He was preceded in death by his parents and twin brother, John.

Graveside services will be Friday, June 14, 2019 at Fassett Cemetery in Edgerton, WI. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton are assisting the family with arrangements.