Town of Beloit, WI - James "Jim" Dahlke, age 83, of Town of Beloit, a man with a big heart who believed in the best of everybody until proven otherwise, died Friday January 14, 2022 after an extended stay at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
Jim is survived by his wife of 19 years, Neva "Lorene" Dahlke; and from his previous marriage his children, Jill Dahlke of Chicago and Jay (Betsy) Dahlke of Norfolk, VA; and his two grandchildren, Greg and Scott Dahlke. His extended family includes his step-children: Ron Cook of Oregon, IL, Randy (Gina) Cook of Fontana, Mike (Janet) Verba of South Beloit, IL and Sherry (Mike) Friedi of Stoughton; and collectively their children and grandchildren.
Jim was born in Woodstock, IL and resided in Walworth County for the vast majority of his life, having graduated from Walworth High School, Class of 1956, and recently moved to Beloit in 2017. For decades, Jim was the sole owner of Home Appliance Repair, enjoyed fixing many things from mechanical to practical, and was a reliable source to determine how things worked. Jim will be dearly missed by many, fondly remembered by friends and family.
Friends will be received on Friday January 21, 2022 in the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME at 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, WI from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12 Noon with Rev. Ken Markley officiating. Burial will be in Walworth Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite charity. Please share a memory or a condolence with Jim's family on our website. Masks are required.