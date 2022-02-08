James "Jim" Bussey

January 2, 1930 - January 30, 2022
Edgerton, WI - James R. Bussey (Jim), 92, Edgerton, died at home on January 30, 2022. Jim was born on January 2, 1930 to Ruthford E. and Selma L. (Olson) Bussey of Edgerton, WI. He attended Edgerton Sr. High, then graduated from UW Madison, Agricultural Short Course. Jim enlisted in the Air Force National Guard during the Korean conflict, and after three years was honorably discharged in September, 1952. On December 6, 1952, he married Patricia A. Hornby, a UW Madison dorm roommate of his sister, Jane. He farmed with his parents for many years, then joined his uncle leasing restaurant cooking equipment. Jim went on to build a successful business, the Bussey Dishwasher Service, leasing dishwashers to restaurants in Wisconsin and northern Illinois until his retirement.
Throughout his life, Jim had a passion for finding Native American artifacts, from the fields that he plowed on his parent's farm, to shorelines of local lakes. His interest grew from flint arrows to trade items such as beads and silver "tinklers" and finally to copper artifacts that he found with a metal detector. Jim became a regionally recognized authority in copper spears, knives, awls, axes, fish hooks, bracelets and more. He was profiled in Weidner's "Who's Who in Indian Relics, 2000."
Jim was active in the community, including the Albion Prairie school board, Lions Club and Central Lutheran Church. He bowled on a local league, took his children bowling after church, fishing for musky and panfish every spring, waterskiing in summer, ice fishing in winter and on drives in the countryside looking for [then] elusive sandhill cranes. He killed two black bears with bow and arrow. He taught his children how to shoot a rifle and hunt, and tried to interest them in looking for arrowheads. He helped build his house, and assisted his wife, Pat, set up and take down her pottery exhibits at art fairs. After his retirement he became an avid golfer, playing with the same foursome for many years, switching to euchre on rainy days and during winter months.
One of Jim's favorite quotes was from Satchel Paige: 'How old would you be if you didn't know how old you was?'
Jim is survived by his sister, Jane (John) Burpee; four children: Catherine of Madison, Daniel of Ridgeway IA, Kenneth of Cambridge, and Melinda (Alistair) Carr of Brooklyn; grandson, Moses of Madison; six other grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Patricia (Feb. 2014).
The family would like to recognize longtime friend, Jim Beer, who called Jim daily after Pat passed away, and accompanied Jim artifact hunting in Wisconsin and beyond. Our gratitude also extends to Mercy Health at Home Hospice, for their help and support on Jim's final two nights.
A memorial gathering will be held at 11 AM, Sat., February 26, 2022 at the Albion Town Hall, 620 Albion Rd., Albion WI. Please wear a mask if possible. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. Please mail cards/condolences to Family of James Bussey, c/o Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, 1800 E. Racine St., Janesville WI 53545