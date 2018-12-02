James "Jim" Brown

September 17, 1935 - November 29, 2018
Elkhorn, WI -- James "Jim" E. Brown, MSGT, USAF, Retired, 83, passed away Thursday, November 29, 2018, after battling lung cancer and Alzheimer's. He was born on September 17, 1935 and graduated 1954 in Blakey, GA, then enlisted in the USAF and served during the Vietnam and Korean wars. He retired after 20 years of military service with an honorable discharge. Most tours were served abroad, instructing allied military personnel how to load missiles onto fighter jets. He later retired from a second 20 year career in the manufacturing management of Swiss Screw machines. He enjoyed taking care of his family, fishing, and woodworking. Jim married the love of his life, Jeanette Marie Vikre, from Waukegan, IL in 1964.
He was a father to and is survived by four daughters: Donna (Brown) Thompson [Eric] of Elkhorn, Katherine (Brown) Carlstrom of Asheville, NC, April (Brown) Valerin of Union Grove, and Julie Brown of Elkhorn. He was also blessed with and is survived by seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; brother, Billy Brown; and sister, Faye (Brown) Davenport. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette; father; mother; five sisters; and two brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan, WI. Visitation will be held before the service at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Interment will take place at Pineview Cemetery in Beach Park, IL with Military Honors immediately following the funeral at 1 p.m. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
In his final months, he had wonderful care given by several private caregivers and agencies, and many hospice volunteers. Our family thanks each and every one who cared for Jim, and helped make his days a blessing. May God bless each of you. We extend our apologies if anyone was left out for recognition.
