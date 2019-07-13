James "Jamie" Neumann

June 3, 1962 - July 9, 2019

Janesville, WI -- James "Jamie" Lee Neumann, age 57, a lifelong resident of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his home. He was born June 3, 1962 in Janesville, the son of the late Donald E. and Beverly J. (Davies) Neumann. Jamie attended school in Janesville, and later became a truck driver with Conway/XPO Logistics. Jamie loved fishing and spending time near the water. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. He will be remembered by his family and friends for always being there when someone else was in need. Jamie also was a very handy guy, and he could fix just about anything if given the time and resources. He was the type of person who cared more about others. Jamie had a wonderful and quick sense of humor and kept everyone smiling and laughing. His greatest joy was his family, and especially his 2 daughters!

He is survived by his daughters, Sara Kay Neumann, of Santa Rosa, CA, and Tess Marie (fiance, Andrew Sellin) Neumann, of Kimberly, WI; his former wife and the mom of his daughters, Barbara A. Neumann, also of Kimberly, WI; his sister, Diane (Dick) Crossman, of Butte, MT; his brother, David (Barbara) Neumann, of Janesville; and by nieces; nephews; and many friends, including a very dear friend, Harv.

A Graveside Service will take place at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the TOWN OF ROCK CEMETERY, with Rev. Phil Ramsey officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Restoring Roots, www.restoringroots.org

