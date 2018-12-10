October 24, 1940 - December 6, 2018
Beloit, WI -- James J. Washebeck, age 78, of Beloit, died on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at his home. James was born on October 24, 1940, the son of Joseph Washebeck and Sally (Szwalkiewicz) Washebeck. James was a graduate of Muskego High School. He served two tours in Vietnam while in the Marine Corps. He also served in the Air Force and U.S. Army Reserves. He served as a civilian helicopter mechanic for the Department of the Army, and retired in 1994. He loved his animals, Bear, his dog, and Jessie, his cat. In addition, James enjoyed watching the Packers and Brewers.
James is survived by his son, Vince Washebeck; granddaughter, Hallie; siblings, Richard (Doreen) Washebeck and Carol Netzel; nieces; nephews; other extended family and his friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at the SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Full military honors will be at 3 p.m. at the Funeral Home. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
