James J. Teska

Elkhorn, WI - James (Jim) Teska, 75, passed away peacefully at home October 4 with his favorite Christmas music playing and his family at his side. Jim fought cancer for 22 years with courage and a strong will, persevering with a "never give up" attitude of life.
He was born in Racine, WI July 5, 1947 to Henry and Margaret Teska. Jim attended and graduated from St. Stanislaus Catholic Grade School and St. Catherine's High School in Racine. He received a BBA in Marketing from UW Milwaukee in January 1970 but soon after discovered his strengths and talents were more in the direction of service. Graduating from the University of Iowa in 1978, Jim enjoyed a 31 year career in Physical Therapy, working in WI, CO, SD and ID. He established the first Physical Therapy department at Southern Hills General Hospital in Hot Springs, SD. His most memorable years (laden with wonderful stories) were at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center and Lakeland Special School in Elkhorn, WI. "Mr. Jim" greatly missed the students when declining health forced his early retirement in Sept. 2009. However, Jim remained a physical therapist at heart, giving advice to family and friends whenever asked.
Jim proudly served his country in the US Army Reserve 1970 - 1976. On October 20, 1973 Jim married Cathy—the love of his life. While raising their two beautiful daughters Gretchen and Colleen, Jim was very active at St. Patrick Parish and School, serving on Parish Council, Stewardship, various committees and his favorites: the KC's Cream Puff stand and the Apple Wagon.
Besides family, his other loves were baseball and the Green Bay Packers. Anyone who visited Jim's man cave immediately recognized this. Jim played some form of baseball from his early grade school years to the couples league in Elkhorn. He thoroughly enjoyed Packer "talk" year round. His real life stories and sense of humor will be missed.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Margaret and brother Bob. Jim is survived by Cathy, his wife of almost 49 years, daughters Gretchen (Kevin) Niemioja of White Bear Lake, MN and Colleen Teska of Gypsum, CO and his two precious granddaughters Pearl and Zoey Niemioja who will forever remember him as "PopPop".
Visitation will be 9:30 am - 11:30 am Monday October 17 at St. Patrick Catholic Church 107 W. Walworth St. in Elkhorn, WI. Followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:30 am with Father Oriol officiating. Funeral luncheon will be served at St. Patrick's. Committal and Inurnment will be Tuesday October 18 at 10:00 am at Mt Olivet Cemetery, 820 West Court St., Elkhorn, WI.
In lieu of flowers Jim has requested memorials to: St. Patrick Catholic Church, 107 W. Walworth St, Elkhorn, WI 53121 (stpatselkhorn.org) or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (800-822-6344, stjude.org). Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Teska Family.
Jim's family wishes to express their thanks and deep appreciation to the Aurora At Home Hospice team.
