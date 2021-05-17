October 7, 1963 - May 12, 2021
Manitowoc, WI - James J. LeClair II, 57, of Manitowoc, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in Sheboygan at Sunny Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on October 7, 1963 in East Chicago, Indiana to the late James and Catherine (Smith) LeClair.
James enjoyed competing in the Special Olympics running track, playing Bocce Ball, and bowling. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Badgers. Many vacations were spent with his family traveling all over the country together. A regular part of James' week was spent participating in activities and trips with Better Beginnings in Manitowoc. He worked for Ascend Services and the former Holiday House.
Survivors include his siblings, Susan (Robert) Schleis, Cathy (George "Mike") LaRocca, Patricia (John) Beyer, Kenneth (JoAnn) LeClair, and Irene (Michael) Maher; aunts and uncles; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Catherine LeClair; and aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Marshall, 1114 South 21st Street, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be concelebrated by Rev. Jason Blahnik and Rev. Richard Klingeisen. Family and friends may call beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Private entombment will take place in Knollwood Mausoleum, town of Kossuth. Following the service at church a luncheon will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The family requests memorials be designated to Special Olympics of Wisconsin. www.specialolympicswisconsin.org.
Due to COVID-19 recommendations and family preferences, please wear a mask while in the church and practice social distancing.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.