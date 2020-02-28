April 12, 1931 - February 18, 2020

Janesville, WI -- James J. Fox, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Cedar Crest. He was born in Janesville on April 12, 1931, the son of James M. and Ella (Keyes) Fox. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1949, and went on to serve in U.S. Air Force. Jim married Mary Jo Dunphy on May 10, 1958, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. He worked as a supervisor in the Material Department at General Motors for 33 years, where he never missed a day of work. In addition to his incredible work ethic, Jim had a love for fun, great friends, and travel. He loved sports, both as a participant and a spectator. He was an enthusiastic fan of the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. He and Mary Jo attended many games with dear friends. Jim was a member of the GM bowling and golf leagues for many years, and had a great time. He enjoyed taking his family on vacations when his kids were younger, and later he and Mary Jo continued to travel. Following his retirement from GM, Jim and Mary Jo would spend their winters in Tucson, AZ, where he golfed, played competitive shuffleboard, and had a wonderful time. There, he put his love of singing to good use, leading the annual St. Patrick's Day sing-a-long. Jim was a man of deep faith. He was an active member of Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, and the American Legion.

James is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Jo; four children: Susan (Dan) Schneider, Joan (Greg) Drake, James Fox, and Thomas Fox; nine grandchildren: Zachary (Chelcie), Danielle (Kelvin) Kaspar, Kelsie, Leah (Tanner) Zak, Jacob (Grace), Emily, Kaitlyn, Austin, and Laura; great-grandchildren: Averie, Cameron, Mabel, Kase, and Trevor; sister, Janice Wollinger; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and 4 brothers: Joseph Fox, William Fox, Richard Fox, and Thomas Fox.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH with Rev. Rob Butz officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Church. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the CHURCH on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

The family would like to gratefully thank the caregivers at Cedar Crest Health Center for their kind care, and Heartland Hospice, especially Jessica, Megan, Jen, Tracy and Deb - you were his angels.