James Henry "Jim" Dumke

Janesville, WI - James (Jim) Henry Dumke (aged 73) Wednesday, May 18, 2022 peacefully at home in Janesville, WI. He was born in Ottawa, IL on October 21, 1948 to the late Doris and Leonard Dumke. Jim married Gayle Olsen September 6, 1969 in a double ceremony with Gayle's twin sister in Seneca, IL.
After graduating from high school, he attended political science at Augsburg College in Minneapolis, MN and earned a BA in History. He then went on to Northern Illinois College of Law and graduated in 1980. After taking the Wisconsin Bar Exam, he started working in the O'Neal Law Firm in Beloit, WI and later worked in the DA's Office. Jim then started his own law firm in Janesville, WI. He was also a professor at Upper Iowa University teaching law-related subjects and the Senior Project.
In his spare time, Jim joined the Second Wisconsin Civil War reenactment group where he participated as a war surgeon in their infantry battles. Because of his love for history, he also enjoyed visiting Gettysburg and spent much of his free time as a volunteer at the Tallman House in Janesville. Jim also served as a council member at Trinity Free Lutheran church for many years.
Jim is survived by his wife Gayle; his three sons: Jeremy, James and Justin; six grandchildren: Kraig Schneider, Hannah Halverson, Jack Halverson, Natalie Dumke, Frankie Dumke and Finn Dumke; and one brother, Larry Dumke.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother in-law Wyman Olsen, and son Jeffrey.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday August 20, 2022 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME in Janesville from 2:00PM to 4:00PM. Online condolences can be made at www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of James Dumke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.