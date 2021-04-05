May 30, 1938 - April 1, 2021
Janesville, WI - Pastor James Hendrikson was born on May 30, 1938, the son of Maurice and Ruth (Voigt) Hendrikson. He entered God's family through the Sacrament of Holy Baptism on June 5, 1938, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church of Portage, WI. He renewed that baptismal vow through the rite of Confirmation on April 6, 1952, in this way publicly confessing his faith in the Triune God.
Pastor Hendrikson attended St. John's Lutheran School in Portage, Portage Senior High School, Concordia Teachers College in St. Paul, MN, and Concordia Theological Seminary in Springfield, IL. He also served six years in the U.S. Navy.
On July 19, 1958, he was united in Holy Wedlock with Corrine Bartel in Willmar, MN. Their marriage was blessed by God with two sons, Kyle (Jodie) and Kevin (Kim); and a daughter, Karla. He enjoyed his 7 grandchildren: Jennifer Pellerin, Alexis, Paige, Peyton, Ryan, Amelia and Adam Hendrikson. He is further survived by his exchange student daughter, Katia Lambrechts; 3 sisters: Shirley (Marvin) Schaus, Betty (Harold) Johnson, and Judith (Paul) Bowser; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sharon Schaus
Pastor Hendrikson served parishes in Randall, MN, Lincoln, MN, Fairmont, MN, Reedsburg, WI and Janesville, WI. He was honored to become an associate with Schneider Funeral Home in December of 2001, where he was able to assist in providing compassionate care to families in the loss of a loved one.
He was called out of this world to be with his Savior in heaven on Thursday, April 1, 2021. May the Lord strengthen those who mourn.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at ST. PAUL'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH. Private interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY and again from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the CHURCH. Memorials are preferred to the Wisconsin Orphan Grain Train, St. Paul's Evangelical Mission, or to St. Paul's Evangelical School Scholarship Fund. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com