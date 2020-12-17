James H. "Jim" Worthing

February 3, 1947 - December 14, 2020
Janesville, WI - Earth's loss is heaven's gain as James "Jim" H. Worthing, 73, passed away early Monday morning December 14, 2020 at Agrace Hospice. He was born February 3, 1947 in Janesville to Harold and Bernice (Kotwitz) Worthing. Jim served his country in the U.S. Army from April 1969 to April 1971, serving overseas in the Netherlands, where he met Marion Meesters. After coming home for a few short months, he returned to the Netherlands and married Marion on October 8, 1971. They then both returned to Janesville to raise their family where Jim was a driver for USF Holland Transport.
Every one that got to know Jim liked and respected him. Jim was an Eagle Scout and he never outgrew being one. He always gave it his all and always tried to do the right thing. He was an adventurer, learned to fly, scuba dive and skydive among many other things. We traveled the world together and have more good memories then we can count. Jim was passionate about his family. Super proud of his kids and grandkids. He was the best husband, father and grandfather anyone could ask for.
Jim is survived by his wife of 49 years Marion Worthing; children: Brian (girlfriend Sara) Worthing, Dennis (girlfriend Kelsey) Worthing, and Justin (Megan) Worthing; six grandchildren: Nathan Worthing, Logan Worthing, Dylan Worthing, Devyn Worthing, Isaac Worthing, James Worthing, and Cayden Derhasen; sisters: Penny (Ron) Johnson and Connie (Jon) Mageland; brother-in-law Tom Ryan; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Linda Ryan.
On Monday, December 28, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM a visitation for Jim will be held at the Milton Lawns Memorial Park, 2200 Milton Ave, Janesville. Full Military Funeral Honors will be accorded Jim at 2:30 PM. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.
We are celebrating the life of a remarkable man.
We were lucky enough to keep and care for him at home until his final days with the help of Agrace Hospice. Throughout his illness he managed to keep praising God and being grateful for our family and everything we had. A life well lived.
We will miss you Jim!