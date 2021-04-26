James H. "Jim" Wolff

July 15, 1947 - April 22, 2021
Edgerton, WI - EDGERTON---James H. Wolff, 73, of Edgerton, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Watertown, WI on July 15, 1947, the son of Harold and Catherine (Boyum) Wolff. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1965. Jim was a lifelong learner and instilled in his children that education was of great value. He earned a BS in Social Work from Milton College, a MS in Family Counseling from UW Whitewater, and a MS in Social Work from UW Madison.
On July 26, 1969, Jim married Linda Hill. They enjoyed spending time with their children on Rice Lake, camping on their land, and traveling the world. Jim was an avid outdoorsman with a true love of nature.
Following graduation, he served as a Probation Officer, Social Worker, and Psychotherapist both in the private and public sector of Southern Wisconsin.
Jim is survived by his wife, Linda of 51 years; his son, Mike (Kelli) of Janesville; daughter, Jackie Wolff- Ellifson (Ryan) of Helenville; 7 grandchildren: Haydn, Chelsey (Sarah), Carley, Kiel, Alexander, Jonathan, and Daniel; 1 great grandchild; Everett; and his sister, Sandee Brom. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, Edgerton. Father David Wanish will preside and burial will follow in Sweet Cemetery, Albion Township. Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of Mass at the church. The APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com