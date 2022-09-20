January 3, 1960 - September 5, 2022 Janesville, WI - James H. "Jim" Schultz was a loving husband, father, papa, brother, uncle & friend. He left this world, unexpectedly, on September 5, 2022 at the age of 62. He was born to Carl and JeanAnn Schultz on January 3, 1960 in Janesville, Wisconsin. Jim attended school in Janesville and graduated from Parker High School in 1978. After graduation, he started his welding career at Beloit Corporation. He worked at the Corp for over 20 years and made many life long friends there. Also, at the start of his career was the start of his family. Jim met the love of his life, Alberta, and they were married in 1982. Together they had 2 children, Nikki and Jimmy.
Simple pleasures brought the greatest joy to Jim. He loved fishing and telling stories. He loved watching hummingbirds, playing euchre, bowling, and the Green Bay Packers. He loved playing Madden Football on the Xbox. Most of all, he loved being with his family and being a Papa to his 3 grandsons whom he loved immensely. Anyone who met Jim and knew him, loved him. He always looked for the best in everyone he met and was always available for advice and a helping hand. He was always calm, never yelled, and would always bring a smile to anyone he spoke to. Our lives are better because we knew him, our hearts will hurt because we loved him.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 40 years: Alberta "B" Schultz; his 2 children: Nikki (Andy) Duffy and Jimmy Schultz; his 3 grandsons: Cayden John, Cayden Daniel, and Brenan Duffy; His father: Carl Schultz; his siblings: Steve (Jean) Schultz, Dennis (Janet) Schultz, Randy (Roni) Schultz, and Lisa Schultz; sister & brother in-laws, nieces, nephews, and so many friends. In addition to his grandparents, Jim was preceded in death by his mother, JeanAnn Schultz; infant brother, David A Schultz; and his mother in-law, Delores Long.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, @ 11:00am, with a service and luncheon to follow. All will take place at Roxbury Church of Christ, 2103 Roxbury Rd, Janesville, Wisconsin 53545
