May 26, 1944 - May 31, 2021
Janesville, WI -- On Monday, May 31, 2021, James Fessenden of Janesville, WI, departed this life for his eternal home at age 77. Jim was born in Edgerton, WI, on May 26, 1944, to Earl and Wilva Fessenden.
Jim was known for his great sense of humor and loved singing old country western songs. He was passionate about old movies. Jim's passing on Memorial Day was fitting. He was a soldier at heart, either storming the beaches with John Wayne, or fighting in the Civil War with Jimmy Stewart.
Jim is survived by his sister, Julie Matthew, of Chandler, AZ; as well as a niece, Nicola Anderson of Hermosa Beach, CA; and several nephews: Jason Fessenden of Janesville, David Fessenden of Darien, WI, Seth Haffery of Lacey, WA, and Noah Haffery of Chandler, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Bill.
No services are planned. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com