April 14, 2021
Evansville, WI - James F. Unbehaun Sr age 93 passed away Wednesday April 14, 2021 at Oak Park Place in Janesville. He was born on May 21, 1927 in Richland County, Wisconsin, the son of Gilbert and Mary (Turner) Unbehaun. He graduated from Janesville High School and then served in the United States Navy. After returning from the service he went to work for General Motors in Janesville where he worked as a supervisor until his retirement. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church Evansville. He belonged to the Masonic Lodge for 50 years and was a Shriner. He owned a multi acre farm in Janesville and enjoyed every facet of nature. He was an avid deer hunter and an amazing artist. He loved spending time with family, friends and his cats. He will be missed by family and friends. He is survived by his children; Debra White of Rockford, James (Julie) Unbehaun Jr. of Janesville, Ginny (Eric) Cesar Jass of Janesville, five grandchildren, a sister Phillis Piekarski of Janesville, step children; Nick, Neil, Joel and Joan. He was preceded in death by his wife Judie, and granddaughter Brenna Allen. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Monday April 19, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran church Evansville with Reverend Matthew Poock officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00am until the time of service on Monday. Military Honors will follow the service provided by V.F.W. Post 6905 Evansville. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com