June 4, 1923 - November 14, 2018
Janesville, WI -- James F. Lundgren, age 95, of Janesville died on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at his home. He was born in Chicago, IL, on June 4, 1923, the son of the late Elmer and Edith Ferguson. James grew up in Chicago area, where he graduated from High School. James joined the U.S. Army on July 10, 1942, honorably serving his country while stationed in Central Europe. He was discharged from active duty on January 10, 1946. In 1947, he married the former Mary Armstrong, and together they had four children. James moved to Madison, where he worked for Forest Products, Inc., and later as a project manager for a company that built banks throughout the United States. After retiring, he settled in the St. Petersburg, FL area, until 2009, when he moved to Janesville to be close to his family.
He is survived by his children: Susan Vanderhyden of Deer Park, IL, Kathy (Keith) Boeger of Beaver Dam, WI, Steve (Penny) Lundgren of Janesville and Mary (Alex Bonneville) Leikness of Pahrump, NV; eleven grandchildren: Holly (Jordan) Krahn, Sean Vanderhyden, Brett (Michelle) Ellis, Brian Ellis, Chad (Jessica) Slama, Lindsay (Jim) Stevens, Katie (Aaron) Smith, Kelly Lundgren, Kassie (Jon) Fitzgerald, Ben (Heather) Leikness, and Travis Leikness; and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son-in-law: Mike Vanderhyden, and the mother of his children: Mary Dahl.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 23, 2018 at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
