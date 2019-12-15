February 4, 1935 - December 12, 2019

Beloit, WI -- James F. Long, Sr., age 84, of Beloit, died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born February 4, 1935 to the late Vinton and Almeda (Potter) Long in Brooklyn, WI. Jim graduated from Edgerton High School, Class of 1953. He excelled at sports in high school, and enjoyed sports and sporting events his entire life. Jim married Sonja Rose Houfe on April 25, 1953, and moved to Beloit. She preceded him in death on September 17, 2005. Jim was an active member at Sun Valley Presbyterian Church, serving as a Deacon. He recently celebrated 49 years as a Master Mason. Jim and Sonja owned and operated the J & S Pet Store in Beloit for 54 years, until his retirement this past July.

He is survived by his daughter, Rose (Kevin) Daskam of Beloit; his two sons, Jim, Jr. (Judy) Long of Edgerton, and Jack (Maryann) Long of Grafton; his grandchildren: Jeremy (Lindsay) Long, Elizabeth (Jeremiah) Johnson, Jason (Erin) Daskam, Christopher (Sarah) Daskam and Sara Daskam; and nine great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister, Alta Mae Schulz; and many nieces; nephews; friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his siblings: Ralph, Mildred, Raymond, Harold and Loid.

Jim's Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at SUN VALLEY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 1650 Sun Valley Drive, Beloit, with Rev. David Ewing officiating. Friends will be received on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in the Brian Mark Funeral Home, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., followed by a Masonic Service; and again on Thursday in Church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website, brianmarkfh.com.

Brian Mark Funeral Home

1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit WI (608) 362-2000

The family would like to thank all of our loyal customers over the past 54 years, beginning within the family home, up until recent retirement this past July.