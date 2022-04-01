James F. "Jim" Reuterskiold

Albion, WI - James "Jim" F. Reuterskiold, age 94, of Albion, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at home. He was born in Fort Atkinson on August 19, 1927, the son of Fred and Martha (Busch) Reuterskiold but was raised by his grandparents. Jim served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp as an MP during WWII. He married Shirley U. Scholl on September 3, 1955, at East Koshkonong Lutheran Church and she preceded him in death on March 4, 1997. Jim was a truck driver for JATCO until his retirement in 1988 and was a member of Teamsters Local 579, Janesville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, canoeing, golfing, traveling and wood working. He was a member of East Koshkonong Lutheran Church.
Jim is survived by 2 children: Cal (Luisa) Reuterskiold of Oregon and Brenda (James) Johnston of Ellendale, ND; 6 grandchildren: Heather (Steve) Chady of Milton, Jon Breitkreutz of Jefferson, James Reuterskiold of Middleton, Mark Reuterskiold of Stoughton, Sarah Johnston of Bismarck, ND and James Johnston III of Aberdeen, SD; 4 great grandchildren: Leah, Evan and Cora Chady and Nattalee Darting; sister, Dorothy Scales of Wyocena; and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Beth Sponem; father, Fred; stepmother, Rosie; and brother, Kenny Reuterskiold.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Albion Prairie Cemetery with Full Military Honors. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
