James F. ""Jim"" Carter

April 21, 1934 - December 17, 2020
Darien, WI - James F. Carter age 86 of Darien, WI died Thursday December 17, 2020 in his home. He was born April 21, 1934 to the late Joseph F. and Helen A. (Nicholson) Carter of Ottawa, IL. Jim attended Ottawa High School. Jim met Myrna while delivering dry cleaning to her residence in 1954. Jim later admitted "she was the prettiest girl he'd ever seen, who answered the door in her shorty pajamas!" He married Myrna Rae Loeb on in 1954 in Ottawa, IL. Jim was a member of First United Methodist Church in Whitewater and served as a Trustee for many years. He worked at GM from 1957 as a pipefitter until his retirement 35 years later in 1992. Jim was also a member of the Beloit Rifle Club and the UAW. He enjoyed blacksmithing, woodworking, welding, hunting, fishing, cards and competing in the pool league. Jim was an avid Brewer and Packer fan. He also enjoyed a brandy old fashion with olives!
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Myrna Carter; two sons, James S. (Wendy) Carter and Gregory A. (Linda) Carter; a daughter, Renae S. (Terry) Boydston; his grandchildren, Steven, Rhiannon (Ben), Michael (Caroline), Aron, Ryan (Jenny), Megan (Noah), Kohldon (Hilary), Cassie, and Callie; his great grandchildren, Evey, Jackson, Keenan, Elly Moon, Verity, Preslie, Phoenix, and Macy; his sister, Dorothy Murray; his sister in law, Karen Loeb; his faithful little buddy, Yody and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, two sisters and several brothers in law.
The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for the care they gave Jim. He was able to spent his final days in the house he built overlooking the Turtle Creek.
Jim's Private Funeral Service in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 504 Milwaukee has been held. His private family burial took place in Emerald Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Whitewater, WI. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Carter family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton 362-2000