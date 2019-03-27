James F. Conway

September 24, 1991 - March 24, 2019

Janesville, WI -- James F. Conway, age 27, of Janesville, was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus Christ on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was born in Janesville on September 24, 1991, the son of Michael and Mary (Schneider) Conway. James spent his entire life dealing with the hardships of being disabled, but he was always happy and brought joy and warmth to the lives of his family and friends. James' memory will remain with us always, as our beloved son, brother, and friend.

He is survived by his devoted family: parents, Michael and Mary Conway; sister, Cecelia Conway; and many extended family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME with visitation from 12 p.m. until time of service. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting his family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

The Conway Family would like to extend their love and gratitude for all of the help and support they've received throughout James' life.

