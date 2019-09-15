June 3rd, 1971 - September 9, 2019

Beloit, WI -- James Elliott Paschal, 48, died Monday, September 9, 2019, at Beloit Memorial Hospital in Beloit, WI. Elliott, as he was known to all, was born on June 3rd, 1971, to James and Regina (Hubbard) Paschal in Rockford, IL. He married the love of his life, Erin Reilly at Rotary Gardens on June 19th, 2009. Elliott worked at United Alloy in Beloit, as a welder, for the last 3 years. He loved to go fishing and was obsessed with watching the news. Elliott was a great listener who always gave excellent advice. And that advice was frustratingly always correct. To Erin, he was her "Big Daddy". He gave the ultimate gift of life by being an Organ Donor.

Elliott is survived by his wife, Erin of Beloit; his children: Damarceo Paschal of Rockford, Reality Paschal of Rockford, Vanessa Paschal of Rockford, and Cassinova Hoover-Paschal of Rockford. He is further survived by his parents, James (Christine) Paschal and Regina (Wayne Edgren) Barmore; and Erin's daughters, Abby Maurice of Beloit and Maddi (Angel) Maurice of Janesville. Elliott will be missed by his five grandchildren; his siblings: dear baby brother Jerry Antoine Paschal, James Bowden Paschal, Terry Wilson, Poola Glover, and Janette Perkins; as well as his beloved aunt, Janice Paschal. He is predeceased by his brother, Troy Perkins.

Per Elliott's wishes, no formal services will be held. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is honored to be assisting the family. On-line expressions of support and sympathy may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.