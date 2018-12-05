December 1, 1936 - December 3, 2018
Beloit, WI -- James Edward Isferding, 82, of Beloit, WI, died Monday, December 3, 2018 in his home. He was born December 1, 1936 in Burlington, WI, the son of Lawrence and Edith (Longmore) Isferding. James was a 1956 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He married Marlene Ruth Foat on March 19, 1958 in St. Paul Episcopal Church, Beloit, WI. James was employed by Chrysler for more than 30 years. After his retirement, he was employed by St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville, WI. He loved to fish and golf.
Survivors include his wife, Marlene Isferding; son, James Edward Isferding, Jr. of Marathon, FL; daughter, Julie Marie Isferding of Janesville, WI; granddaughter, Delaney Blabaum of Janesville, WI; great-grandchildren, Ian and Ellie Blabaum. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Robert Isferding.
James will be laid to rest in the Spring Grove Cemetery, Wisconsin Dells, WI. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse