Janesville, WI -- James Edward Edgington, age 83, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Care in Madison. He was born on July 9, 1936, the son of Merle and Bernice (Bowes) Edgington. After finishing his education in Mazomanie, he entered the U.S. Army. He spent most of his time in the Army stationed in Japan. Upon his discharge, he came to Janesville, where he had many jobs, such as working at General Motors, farm hand, cab owner/driver, truck driver and Janesville Transit, where he retired after 22 years. After retirement, Jim delivered meals for Rock County Nutrition and drove Kandu clients to and from work. Jim was a lifetime member of the VFW 1621, as well as the Loyal Order of the Moose. He was a loyal fan of the Cubs and Bears and in his words "a Connoisseur of great beers." Through the 60 plus years Jim was in Janesville, he attained many close friends, his closest were Jim Condon, Kerry Broderick, and Bill Markee. On June 6, 1993, he married his best friend, Emilie Johnson, and brought many more to his brood.
Jim is survived by his wife of 27 plus years, Emilie Edgington; two daughters, Michelle (Jim) Burns and Georgiana Edgington, both of Janesville; son, Michael Edgington of Colorado Springs, CO; three stepsons: David (Bonnie) Krummen of Dade City, FL, Alan (Elizabeth) Turner of La Crosse, WI, and Nick (Wendy) Johnson of Rome, WI; four grandsons: Derek, Trevor, Lucas, and Garett; three step grandsons: Aaron, Andrew, and Dusty; three step granddaughters: Breyane, Brandi, and Aimee; as well as his very much loved great-grandchildren: Kali-mae, Peyton, Riley, Sawyer, and Lydia; brother, Lyle Edgington of Evansville; sister, Mary Kirkpatrick of Walworth; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Kenneth, Harold, and Russell Edgington; three sisters: Eunice Larson, Lucille Swearingen, and Betty Austin; as well as many in-laws; and very special friends.
