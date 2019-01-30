August 13, 1937 - January 29, 2019

Janesville, WI -- James E. Thibeau, 81, of Janesville, WI, died Monday, January 29, 2019 in Mercy Hospital. He was born August 13, 1937 in Chippewa Falls, WI, the son of Aldren B. and Louise K. (Hoppe) Thibeau. James was a 1956 graduate of Beloit Catholic High School. He married Carol Maryott on November 4, 1961 in St. Jude Catholic Church. James started driving the Green Hornett school bus for Beloit Catholic High School, and later managed the Beloit Turner buses. He then owned and operated JET Transport, which provided transportation for the Parkview School system in Orfordville, WI. James also owned Tebos Pub in Orfordville, WI, and T's Flame Inn and Supper Club in Lac Du Flambeau, WI. He enjoyed fishing on Lake Michigan, and traveling the U.S. and Canada in his motor home. James was an avid Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger fan. He was a volunteer firefighter for Orfordville, and an active member of the American Legion Post # 209.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Thibeau; children: Michael Thibeau and Daniel (Catherine) Thibeau; grandchildren: Ashley (fiance, Steven Beshensky) Thibeau, Jacob, David and Elizabeth Thibeau; and his sister-in-law, Karen Thibeau. He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Patricia Day and Donna Thibeau; and brother, David Thibeau.

A memorial service for James will be at 12 p.m. Thursday, January 31, 2019 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Philip Allen officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his name to the Ronald McDonald House, Madison, WI. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Mercy Hospital, for their countless hours of care and support.