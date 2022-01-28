Elkhorn, WI - James E. O'Connor, age 70, of Elkhorn formerly of Delavan passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center Summit He was born in West Bend, WI on March 25, 1951 to Kenneth and Evelyn (Waters) O'Connor. Jim was united in marriage to Judith Kret on June 18, 1993 at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Delavan. Judy passed away on October 29, 2015. Jim worked at AJ's for 30 years and then at Goodwill. He belonged to the Knights of Columbus and also volunteered at the Harold Johnson Food Pantry in Delavan. Jim enjoyed playing darts and cheering on the local sports teams.
Jim is survived by his two sons, Matthew O'Connor and Christopher O'Connor; two step-daughters, Gwen Carlson and Margaret Sperlader; six sisters, Cathy (James) Giese, of Lake Geneva, Sue DeMarasse, of Janesville, WI, Mary (Pat Ryan) O'Connor, of Janesville, WI, Karen Steward, of Mazomanie, WI, Patti (Skip) Soukup, of Delavan, and Dianna O'Connor (John), of Glenbeulah, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Judy; his parents; brother-in-law, Rene DeMarasse; and nephew, Jeremy.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, January 28, 2022 at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, 137 Dewey Avenue in Fontana. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Friday at the church. Burial will take place at St. Aloysius Cemetery in Sauk City. Memorials can be directed to Lakeland School. MONROE FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of James O'Connor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.