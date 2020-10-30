August 25, 1938 - September 23, 2020
Manitowish Waters, WI - James E. Luedtke, age 82 died on Wednesday, September 23rd at Lakeshore Assisted Living Center in Lac du Flambeau, WI. Jim was born on August 25, 1938 in Janesville, WI the son of Erwin and Marie Luedtke. He graduated from Janesville Craig High School and proudly served the United States Marine Corps. Jim worked for Wisconsin Power and Light for many years.
He loved spending time with his family and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Jim is survived by his siblings Charlyn Belzer, Charles "Chuck" Larsen Jr., and Jack Larsen and by 5 nieces and 5 nephews and 12 great nieces and nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Marie Larsen, step father Charles Larsen and father Erwin Luedtke and brother Larry Larsen.
Cremation took place and private family services will be held.
Online condolences may be shared at nimsgernfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Ascension Dr. Kate Hospice, Box 770, Woodruff, WI 54568
