James E. "Jim" Marbry

Janesville, WI - James 'Jim' E. Marbry, 69, passed away at his home early Sunday morning, February 19, 2023. He was born October 15, 1953, in Milwaukee, Wi to the late Dr. Edward and Mary Catherine (Reinhardt) Marbry. On February 25, 1995, Jim married Kathy Ahern in Las Vegas, NV at the Silver Bells Wedding Chapel.
Jim received a degree from Blackhawk Technical College in Auto Body Repair and then worked as a painter for City Carstar and Utzig Carstar Auto Body. Jim also worked for Briggs and Stratton/Generac. He would also receive a degree in HVAC from Blackhawk.
Jim was a fan of the Brewers and Packers, a pool player back in the day, and enjoyed going to the Thresheree. He was an avid picture taker and enjoyed all music- even becoming a sound guy for bands. Truly though, Jim just enjoyed life no matter what it was but especially his time with family and friends.
Jim is survived by his wife Kathy Marbry; children: Mathew (Kendra) Marbry, Nathan Marbry, Sarah (James) Barfield, Lisa Conry, and Elizabeth (Keith) Barbarick; grandchildren: Makayla, Taylor, Chase, Andi, Ryan, Maverick, Jana, Benjamin, and Finnegan; and brother Michael Marbry. He was preceded by his parents; his first wife Janet 'Jan' Lentz Marbry; son-in-law Shane Conry; sister-in-law Kim Newlin; brother-in-law Jerry Graham; and stepfather-in-law: Louis Delgado
A celebration for Jim will be held at a later date. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.apfelwolfe.com
To plant a tree in memory of James Marbry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
