James E. "Jim" Marbry

October 15, 1953 - February 19, 2023

Janesville, WI - James 'Jim' E. Marbry, 69, passed away at his home early Sunday morning, February 19, 2023. He was born October 15, 1953, in Milwaukee, Wi to the late Dr. Edward and Mary Catherine (Reinhardt) Marbry. On February 25, 1995, Jim married Kathy Ahern in Las Vegas, NV at the Silver Bells Wedding Chapel.

