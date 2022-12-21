May 24, 1944 - December 19, 2022 Janesville, WI - James E DuCharme, 78, of Janesville, WI passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Mercy Hospital. Jim was born on May 24, 1944 in Prairie du Chien, WI, the son of Frank and Ruth (Fisher) DuCharme. Jim was raised on a dairy farm in rural Eastman, spending the first 8 years of his education in a one room schoolhouse, before attending and graduating from Prairie du Chien High School in 1962. Jim served in the US Army, spending one of those years in Korea. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Connie (Polodna) in 1965 and relocated to Colorado Springs until his honorable discharge in 1966. Upon his return to Wisconsin, Jim started work for Wisconsin Bell Telephone where he remained until his retirement in December 1995. Jim will be remembered for his love and dedication to his family (especially his grandchildren) and willingness to help anyone with a project (including most of you reading this). His passion was playing softball, where there was no place too far to travel including most recently winning a World Championship in Nevada in October of 2022. Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Connie, son Paul & Heidi (Rebecca & Brad, Ben & Abby [Mary and Will], Alyssa & Mitch and Joe), daughter Barbara (Sierra & Alex and Kyle) and daughter Amy & Randy (Mya, Paige, Megan, Kate and Kayla). Jim is also survived by his sisters, Laurayne, Marilyn and Debbie and brother Dale. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother LaVerne. A private family Mass and Celebration of Life are planned for a later date. The family requests no flowers, but instead a donation to ECHO, Inc. of Janesville in Jim’s name for those interested.
