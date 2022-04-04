James Derouin

September 29, 1949 - March 30, 2022
Janesville, WI - James J. "Jim" Derouin, age 72, passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at his home. He was surrounded by members of his family and close personal friends. He was born in Whitehall, WI, on September 29, 1949, the son of Herman "Babe" Derouin and Ruth Ann (Freudenberg) Derouin. He graduated from St. Vincent Elementary and Assumption High School in Davenport, Iowa. Jim earned a bachelor's degree from Loras College in Business/Marketing in 1972. His long and successful career in the food service industry began with Beatrice Foods in St. Louis, MO, continued in Rochester, NY, and Chicago, IL, with Sexton Foods, later Rykoff-Sexton, and finally with Roberts Foods in Springfield, IL. Jim was known as a high energy, well organized employee who loved challenges and was results oriented. He was always one of the first into the office each morning. He enjoyed food planning and preparation and was considered the best chef in the family.
Jim loved to explore new places traveling throughout Europe, Central America, and cruising the Caribbean to many fun ports. He had a beautiful smile and great sense of humor and could be the life of any party. Most importantly he was kind and generous to a large family and despite his many health problems, he remained engaged with all his family and his faith.
Jim is survived by his siblings: Tom (Joan) Derouin of Savage, MN, Mary K. Derouin of Janesville, WI, Ellen (Dennis) Trappe of Green Castle, MO, Barb (Mark) Gibson of La Crosse, WI, Michele (Dan) Hanley of Bloomington, IL, Susan (Jeff) Engler of Oconomowoc, WI, Bob Derouin of Dubuque, IA, and Steve Derouin of Gilbert, AZ. He is further survived by twenty-seven nieces and nephews and thirty great nieces and nephews. Jim is also survived by his long-time close friend and caregiver, Marvin Martinez and special friend, Camilla Owen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville, with The Very Rev. Paul Ugo Arinze officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Thursday, at the CHURCH. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dubuque, Iowa at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Health Net of Rock County. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice nurses Deb and Jeanine and staff, Danielle, Ashley, and Mariah for their kind and loving care of our brother.