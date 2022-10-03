James David "Jim" Uschan

July 21, 1959 - September 28, 2022 Mondovi, WI - James David Uschan, age 63, of Mondovi, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Essentia Health in Duluth, MN.

He was born the youngest child of six born to the late George and Matilda (Pichler) Uschan.

