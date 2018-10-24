James D. Williams

February 20, 1946 - October 15, 2018

Milton, WI -- James D. Williams, 72, of Milton passed away Monday, October 15, 2018, from complications of cancer, at UW Health University Hospital in Madison, WI. Jim was born February 20, 1946, to Harold and Isabelle (Lomax) Williams, the oldest of ten children. He married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Quinnell, on November 25, 1967. From that union, their two children were born. Jim came to the Milton area from DeForest to work for General Motors for 15 years, and drove school bus for Riteway in Milton in his retirement years. Jim loved all of his children and grandchildren. His greatest pleasure was watching them while they were performing in their sports. He loved actively racing with his buddies at the Jefferson Speedway, and raced for over 20 years. Jim was an avid NASCAR, Packer and Brewer fan.

Jim is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his children, Dawn (Bill) Lock and Jay (Sandra) Williams; grandchildren: Mykayla (Ross) Perkins; Ryan Lock; Drake and Quinn Williams; siblings: Judith (Walter) Munz of Tomahawk, David (Donna) Williams of Janesville, Michael (Kathleen) Williams of Mesa, AZ, Dennis (Monica) Williams of Friendship, Peggy (Mark) Bond of Adams, Gary Williams of Friendship, Debbie Williams of Friendship, Daniel Williams of Portage; 23 nieces and nephews; and 49 great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Isabelle; in-laws, Clara and Al Bowers; sister, Diane Sobeck; and grandson, Justin Lock.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 28, 2018, with a visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with Military honors at 11:30 a.m., at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. There will be a small luncheon to follow at Milton Community House, 20 Parkview Dr. Milton, WI, 53563.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services

828 S. Janesville Street, Milton 608-868-2542

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com

