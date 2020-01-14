- January 9, 2020

Bradenton, FL -- James D. Thornton, 86, of Bradenton, FL, passed away January 9, 2019. Born in Evansville, WI, he moved to Bradenton in October of 1994 from Michigan. He was a General Motors Executive, retiring after 42 years, and he attended Trinity Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife, Marlyn of Bradenton, FL; children: Deanna Anatra of Downers Grove, IL, Jerry P. Thornton of Woodridge, IL and Mary K. Gibbons of Tampa, FL; six brothers and sisters; and three grandchildren: Paul Anatra, Justin Gibbons, and Haley Gibbons.He is predeceased by his parents, Paul E. and Doris (Kutzke) Thornton.

There will be no local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. at tidewell.org. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.