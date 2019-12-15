December 7, 1944 - December 5, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- James D. Bleier, 74, passed away unexpectedly, at his residence, on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Jim was born in South Milwaukee on December 7, 1944 the son of the late John and Mildred (nee: Hahn) Bleier. After graduating from high school, Jim joined the U.S. Army and became a Paratrooper and Green Beret. He had a longtime banking career, representing many different banks. After retiring, he was employed by Jones Travel and Tour. Jim was an avid boater.

He is survived by his daughter, Christine (Ian) Thieme; two grandchildren, Phillip and Emilly Thieme, all of Racine; two brothers, Jack (Mary Pat) Bleier, of Whitefish Bay, and Jay (Tracy) Bleier, of Doniphan, NE; his nieces and nephews also survive him. He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents.

A celebration of his life will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday, from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Entombment, with full military honors, will follow in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

4600 County Line Rd. Racine 262-552-9000