December 7, 1944 - December 5, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- James D. Bleier, 74, of Elkhorn, WI, died Thursday, December 5, 2019, in his home of a heart attack. He was born to John and Mildred Bleier on December 7, 1944. Jim was partially retired, working part time for Jones Travel in Elkhorn. In 2011, he retired from Anchor Bank as a mortgage officer after 25 years. He had been the church Treasurer at Bethel Baptist Church in Janesville, WI, and then at Briggs Road Evangelical Church, Elkhorn. Being an AWANA Leader was one of his greatest joys, along with teaching Jr. High Sunday school for most of his life. He sang in the choir, though he didn't read music. He would eagerly agree to do just about anything asked of him to help people, whether it was making breakfast at church; roofing a house; building a cross; acting a part in a play; being the MC at special events; and so much more, along with pitching at mens softball games. He was a Vietnam army veteran as a paratrooper, and had many jokes about jumping out of different aircraft. As a former member of the Optimist Club, he enjoyed serving the DDHS post prom activity.

He leaves behind many who couldn't help laughing at his repeated jokes. He is survived by his brothers Jack (Mary Pat) and Jay (Tracy); his daughter, Christine (Ian) Thieme; two step-daughters, Tammy (Roy) Monteith, and Cara (Naser) Tahiri; two grandchildren; 13 step-grandchildren; one step great-grandchild; former wife, Mary (Niel) DeVoe; three nieces; two nephews; and many more friends and co-workers. He was predeceased by his parents.

His memorial service is pending at Briggs Road Evangelical Church Elkhorn.

Special gratitude to Tom Wales, for his persistent care to learn where Jim was when he didn't show up at work or answer his phone.