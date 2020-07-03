August 6, 1939 - June 16, 2020
Muskego, WI -- James D. Artman, age 80, of Muskego, WI, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020, at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee from renal failure. He was born in Freeport, IL on August 6, 1939 to Ray and Frances (Wallin) Artman. He graduated from North Boone High school in 1958. He moved to Belvidere, IL after graduating, and met and married Maureen Lusz. They moved to Janesville in 1964, as he had started work at General Motors. Jim worked there for 35 years and retired in 1998. They were married 29 years and had 2 daughters, Rae Ann (Scott) Elvin and Janice (Lee) Lycan.
Jim was very active in the UAW, being the Social Committee chair for many years. He also loved to golf and bowl on the UAW leagues.
James is survived by his two daughters; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to The Crohn's Foundation in his name. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.