James "Chief" Hart

December 6, 1929 - June 4, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- James T. Hart, age 89, of Edgerton, WI, passed away at June 4th, 2019, while in Hospice in the Edgerton Hospital. He was born in Janesville, WI, the son of Ervin and Agnes (Doheny) Hart of Milton, WI. He grew up in Milton, and graduated from the Milton Union High School in 1947. He married Betty L. Squire in Dubuque, Iowa on October 7th, 1955. Jim and Betty were married for 52 years until her passing in 2007. They lived in their same home in Newville their entire life together, except for 1 year when the 32d Infantry Division, WI Army National Guard was mobilized and deployed to Fort Lewis, WA 1960 due to the Berlin Wall Crisis. He enlisted in the Wisconsin Army National Guard in 1945, and was a lifelong "Red Arrow" member. Jim was always known as "Chief." The nickname came from his title as Shop Chief, Organizational Maintenance Shop 8, and WI Army National Guard, where he worked fulltime as a Federal Civil Service Technician. He retired from the Guard as a Chief Warrant Officer 3 in 1987, after having served 39 years in the 32d Infantry Division, and later on in the 2d Battalion, 128th Infantry Regiment. Concurrent with his Guard retirement, he also retired from civil service duty after 34 years. He was an avid hunter, making annually treks to northern Wisconsin, Wyoming and Canada, bagging numerous deer, antelope, moose and 1 black bear over the years. His life revolved around the Guard and hunting.

He is survived by his three sons: Mike (Vicki) of Fort Myers, FL, Jeff (Kim) of Edgerton, WI and Brent (Cheryl) of New Berlin, WI; five grandsons: Justin (Terri), Calen, Garrett (Morgan), Jeremy and Cory. He was preceded in death by his brother, David; parents, Ervin and Agnes; and his beloved wife, Betty.

Funeral Services will be held at the ALBRECHT FUNERAL HOME, EDGERTON on June 8th, 2019. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed immediately with an open Mike celebration of life from 12 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., with processional with burial with full Military Honors at 12:30 p.m. to Fassett Cemetery.

