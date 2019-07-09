June 17, 1954 - July 5, 2019

Janesville, WI -- James Charles Mooney, 65, of Janesville, passed away at Mercy Health & Trauma Center surrounded by family, on Friday evening, July 5, 2019. The son of Charles and Shirley Mooney. James graduated from Parker High School in 1972. He then went on and was an owner of Steve and Shorty's Gas Station & Auto Repair of Janesville. James enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Green Bay Packers.

He is survived by his daughter Monique (Nathan) Miller of Rochester Hills, MI; grandchildren: Caiden, Ethan, Liam, and Dylan; sister, Julie Breidenstein; brother, Joe Mooney of Janesville. He is predeceased by his parents, Charles and Shirley Mooney; and his brothers, John Mooney and Jeff Mooney.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Hanson's Hollow, 1012 W Happy Hollow Rd, Janesville, WI. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the family to help with expenses.