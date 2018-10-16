December 4, 1956 - October 11, 2018
Janesville, WI -- James C. Morrison, age 61, of Janesville, formerly of Stevens Point and Milwaukee, passed away Thursday afternoon, October 11, 2018, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born December 4, 1956 in Stevens Point, WI, the son of the late Clifford and Miriam Morrison. He attended school in Stevens Point, and was a graduate of Stevens Point Area High School (SPASH), Class of 1975. He then attended UW-Stevens Point, UW, Whitewater, and UW-Milwaukee. He earned 2 Bachelor of Arts Degrees, in Music and Social Work. He then earned his Master's of Arts in Social Work from Milwaukee. James taught music and music theory, was a composer, and was an accomplished piano and organ player. He was also a certified piano and organ repair person. He was a Social Worker, who enjoyed working with seniors and the elderly.
He is survived by very dear friends: Brian and Les Henschel, Doris Henschel, and by many other close friends. Besides his parents, James was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, who he was very close to, Purpa.
A Memorial Service to celebrate James's life will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, with Fr. Tom Marr officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville (608)752-2444
James's friends would like to extend a very sincere Thank You to the wonderful staffs of St. Elizabeth's Manor, Rock haven, and Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center for their wonderful care and the support he received as a resident or patient!
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse