June 7, 1933 - December 8, 2018
Janesville, WI -- James C. McDade, age 85, of Janesville, passed away on Saturday, December 8, 2018, with family by his side. He was born on June 7, 1933, in Bordentown, NJ, the son of Clement and Genevieve (Errickson) McDade. Jim married Margaret A. Murphy on June 22, 1957, in Trenton, NJ. Jim was the first in his family to attend college, graduating from St. Joseph's College in Philadelphia, PA, and obtaining a Ph.D. in Physics from Catholic University in Washington, D.C. He worked as an electrical engineer at a number of premier defense contractors, finishing his career designing the collision-avoidance systems now in automobiles. Jim was a lifetime member of IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers), holding various national offices. Jim's passion was running, and he ran the Boston Marathon 20 times and numerous other races of various distances. He was instrumental in forming the Utica (NY) Pacemakers Running Club, starting a weekly community race series, and establishing the Utica (NY) Boilermaker race that now attracts thousands of runners each July, including prominent international runners. He was also an avid cyclist who greatly enjoyed riding on the Janesville trail system and taking part in local rides. Jim and his wife retired to Janesville 15 years ago to be near some of his family, and enjoyed visits from other family members. Faith was very important to him, and he has always volunteered at his various parishes, most recently as an usher at St. William Catholic Church in Janesville and supporting their school.
Jim is survived by his wife, Margaret; six children: Christine (Scott Boyce) McDade, Marianne (Mark) Hagood, Mark (Lisa) McDade, Joseph McDade, John McDade, Robert (Heidi) McDade; ten grandchildren: Eryn and Daniel Boyce, Daniel and Nicholas Hagood, Kailey, Jenna, Riley, and Bria McDade, Ryan and Owen McDade; other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Edward McDade and Madeline Weiss.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday December 15, 2018, at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the Church on Saturday. Burial will follow at the Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society and to St. William Catholic School Sponsor a Student Fund. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
