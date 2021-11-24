James C "Jim" Gorman

May 7, 1936 - November 18, 2021
Janesville, WI - James 'Jim' C. Gorman, 85, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Rock Haven surrounded by his family. He was born May 7, 1936, in Dodgeville, WI to the late Clarence and Margaret (Lynch) Gorman. Jim was a graduate of Lone Rock High School. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1954 to 1956 when he was honorably discharged. Jim moved to Janesville in 1956 where he worked at General Motors as a member of UAW Local 95 until his retirement in 2001.
On September 14, 1963, Jim married Judith 'Judy' C. Murwin at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton, WI. Jim was an active member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Catholic Order of Foresters, and volunteered with feeding meals to the homeless. Jim enjoyed long walks, his bowling league, GM retiree golf leagues, and retiree dinners at the union hall. Jim liked to play cards, especially euchre, and watch any WI sports team. Most importantly, Jim had strong family ties and enjoyed going "up home" to Spring Green and Lone Rock, visiting family, and attending activities of his grandchildren. Jim was generous, kind, and a hard worker all his life.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Judy Gorman; four children: Teresa (Ron) Parsons, Michael Gorman, Timothy (Sheila) Gorman, Deborah (Pat) Quinn; eight grandchildren: Ryan (Nicole) Parsons, Amanda (Zach) Stoddard, Audra (Mikey) Davis, Riley (MaKensie) Quinn, Meghan and Sean Quinn, Aiden and Julia Gorman; two great grandchildren: William Parsons and Sybil Davis; brother David (Dorothy) Gorman; sister-in-law Mary Gorman; brother-in-law Jerry Boettcher; sisters-in-law: Phyllis Haug, Sandy (Dennis) Love, Vicki (Dave) Ott; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Thomas Gorman, Vincent 'Pat' (Shirley) Gorman; sister Mary Ellen Boettcher; nephew Joe Boettcher; father and mother-in-law: George and Caryl Murwin; step father-in-law Lloyd Thronson; brother-in-law George Murwin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. John Vianney Catholic Church with Very Rev. Paul Ugo Arinze presiding. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville and then continues on Monday at church from 10:00 AM until time of Mass. Entombment will follow at Milton Lawns Memorial Park where committal rites and Full Military Funeral Honors will be conducted. Memorials are appreciated to St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Jim's family would like to thank Rock Haven staff for his care.