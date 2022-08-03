James C. "Jim" Brandt

Janesville, WI - James "Jim" C. Brandt, age 55, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at UW Hospital, Madison. He was born in Janesville on November 25, 1966, the son of Charles and Kathleen (Banfield) Brandt. He was a 1985 graduate of Orfordville Parkview High School. He married Genise M. Borkenhagen on May 6, 1995, in Janesville. He worked for General Motors in Janesville until the plant closed in 2008. He then transferred to the General Motors Plant in Ft. Wayne, IN until his retirement in 2020, after 34 years. After retirement from GM he worked part-time for Prent Corporation. Jim enjoyed biking, traveling, live music and following his children's sports throughout their younger years. He was an avid Badger and Green Bay Packer Fan and was a Packers shareholder. He was a member of UAW Local 95 in Janesville and UAW Local 2209 in Ft. Wayne, IN.
Jim is survived by his wife, Genise; children: Kevin Brandt of LaCrosse and Jenna (Nick Cramer) Brandt of Oconomowoc; mother, Kathleen Brandt of Janesville and father, Charles (Linda) Brandt of Janesville; sister, Kimberly (Dr. Ian Robins) Brandt of Verona; beloved dog, Candy; and other extended family and many friends.
A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at FERMENTING CELLARS, 2004 W. Manogue Rd, Janesville. APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of James Brandt as a living tribute
